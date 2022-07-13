Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) CAO Sells $58,019.61 in Stock

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $58,019.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,721.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
NASDAQ ADSK traded down $4.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $172.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,425,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,848,553. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.20 and a fifty-two week high of $344.39. The company has a market cap of $37.44 billion, a PE ratio of 78.33 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.85.
Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 68.41%. Autodesk’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in Autodesk by 1,136.4% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.
About Autodesk (Get Rating)
Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.
