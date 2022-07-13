Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) CAO Sells $58,019.61 in Stock

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $58,019.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,721.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ ADSK traded down $4.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $172.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,425,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,848,553. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.20 and a fifty-two week high of $344.39. The company has a market cap of $37.44 billion, a PE ratio of 78.33 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.85.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 68.41%. Autodesk’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADSK has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Autodesk from $285.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $295.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. OTR Global raised shares of Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $298.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $264.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.74.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in Autodesk by 1,136.4% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

