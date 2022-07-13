Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.60.

AVID has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Avid Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Avid Technology from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Avid Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Avid Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Avid Technology in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Avid Technology alerts:

In other Avid Technology news, SVP Tom J. A. Cordiner sold 9,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total value of $254,326.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 229,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,869,680.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christian Asmar acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.73 per share, for a total transaction of $6,182,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,131,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,369,240.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avid Technology during the first quarter worth about $277,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Avid Technology by 70.6% in the first quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 739,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,781,000 after buying an additional 305,963 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 4.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 747,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,068,000 after purchasing an additional 28,576 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $403,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 66.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,310,000 after purchasing an additional 49,300 shares during the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVID opened at $26.69 on Wednesday. Avid Technology has a 12-month low of $20.83 and a 12-month high of $40.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.06.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Avid Technology had a net margin of 11.43% and a negative return on equity of 36.00%. The company had revenue of $100.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avid Technology will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avid Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.