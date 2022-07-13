Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.58. Avino Silver & Gold Mines shares last traded at $0.56, with a volume of 118,854 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ASM. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.70 target price (up from $1.40) on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research note on Monday, April 18th.

Get Avino Silver & Gold Mines alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 7.80, a current ratio of 9.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.21 million, a P/E ratio of -25.65 and a beta of 1.54.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines ( NYSEAMERICAN:ASM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $11.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 million. As a group, analysts expect that Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 111,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 22,934 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 409,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 209,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM)

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprising four exploration concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprises four exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and one exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avino Silver & Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avino Silver & Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.