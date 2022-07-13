Avitas Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,974 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,810 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,974 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,876 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,874,000 after buying an additional 6,342 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $250,000. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 51,129 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,642,000 after buying an additional 4,319 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $666,000. Finally, Summit X LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 4,889 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL opened at $71.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.44. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.16 and a 200-day moving average of $110.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Enrique Lores bought 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,360.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Stephens started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Cowen cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $137.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $152.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.14.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

