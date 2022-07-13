Avitas Wealth Management LLC Acquires 5,234 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) by 27.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,234 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $2,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Thomson Reuters by 161.2% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 87,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,515,000 after acquiring an additional 54,243 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Thomson Reuters by 122.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Thomson Reuters by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,838,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $339,742,000 after acquiring an additional 706,875 shares during the period. Northcape Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Thomson Reuters by 2.3% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. CIBC raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.88.

TRI opened at $105.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.12 and a 200 day moving average of $103.90. Thomson Reuters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $91.55 and a fifty-two week high of $123.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 25.77% and a return on equity of 6.83%. Thomson Reuters’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 52.98%.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

