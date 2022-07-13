Avitas Wealth Management LLC Acquires 897 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,312 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Walmart makes up 1.5% of Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $8,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its stake in Walmart by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 14,848 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its stake in Walmart by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 15,806 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 8,655 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $125.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $128.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.82. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77. The firm has a market cap of $342.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $1,185,638.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,517,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,290,750.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,904,072. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Walmart from $184.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Walmart from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com cut Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Walmart from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Walmart from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.74.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

