Avitas Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 58,354 Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 58,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,405,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 201.9% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 198.0% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. 70.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.39.

NYSE:BAC opened at $31.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.41. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $30.45 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

