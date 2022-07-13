Avitas Wealth Management LLC Buys 477 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Eaton makes up 0.8% of Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $4,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Eaton by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,639,000 after acquiring an additional 3,861 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 75,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Eaton by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 230,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,779,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177 shares in the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Eaton news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total transaction of $1,703,160.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,585,577.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $178.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Eaton from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.40.

ETN opened at $126.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $135.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.86. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $123.18 and a twelve month high of $175.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.15.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.59%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

