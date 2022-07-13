Avitas Wealth Management LLC Invests $2.22 Million in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 35,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 169,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,505,000 after acquiring an additional 19,133 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 137,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,712,000 after purchasing an additional 11,310 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays set a $74.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.05.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total transaction of $9,323,396.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 121,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,849,910.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 35,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $2,400,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,787,902.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 368,525 shares of company stock valued at $24,001,864 in the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $62.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $67.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.55.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 25.69%. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 73.95%.

Coca-Cola Profile (Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.