Avitas Wealth Management LLC Invests $3.34 Million in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 13,940 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,340,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at $747,950,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at $96,383,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at $69,233,000. Conning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 7,038.3% in the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 243,272 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $55,822,000 after acquiring an additional 239,864 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,551,713 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $585,950,000 after acquiring an additional 163,815 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $235.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $266.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Cowen raised shares of Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $242.00 to $329.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cigna from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $248.00 to $304.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cigna has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.12.

In other Cigna news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 12,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.03, for a total transaction of $3,126,492.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,118,115.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO David Cordani sold 3,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.89, for a total transaction of $969,728.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,861,922.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 142,825 shares of company stock valued at $38,452,803 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CI stock opened at $279.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $88.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.96. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $191.74 and a one year high of $281.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $44.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.48 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 15.31%. Cigna’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 22.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 27.79%.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

