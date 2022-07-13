Avitas Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,894,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 20,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,520,000 after purchasing an additional 7,688 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,777,000 after purchasing an additional 12,862 shares during the period. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 140.1% during the 1st quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 39,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,721,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 447,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,033,000 after acquiring an additional 176,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

CAT stock opened at $174.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.00. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.29 and a 12-month high of $237.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.34.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.87 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.22%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CAT shares. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $164.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Cowen reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.20.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total value of $590,356.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 600 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $219.82 per share, with a total value of $131,892.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,480 shares in the company, valued at $545,153.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,577 shares of company stock worth $2,663,056 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar (Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.