Avitas Wealth Management LLC Sells 45,532 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 61.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,461 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 45,532 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth about $466,657,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth about $123,354,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,989,050 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,485,863,000 after acquiring an additional 864,918 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,889,990 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $165,298,000 after acquiring an additional 713,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,762,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,258,223,000 after acquiring an additional 400,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on APH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Amphenol from $87.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Amphenol from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on Amphenol from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen cut their price target on Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.40.

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $64.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.54 and its 200-day moving average is $73.46. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $61.67 and a twelve month high of $88.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 14.73%. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.74%.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

