Avitas Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,866 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 35.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,709 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 4,866 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 169.6% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $375.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $393.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $444.60. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $338.00 and a 1 year high of $699.54. The stock has a market cap of $175.75 billion, a PE ratio of 36.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.11.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total transaction of $1,111,587.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,450,995.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total transaction of $2,021,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at $163,808,209.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,325 shares of company stock valued at $3,398,786 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $530.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $455.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $489.31.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

