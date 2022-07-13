Avitas Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,593 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,465 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $3,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Signature Bank by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Signature Bank by 28.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Signature Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Signature Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Signature Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SBNY. UBS Group reduced their price target on Signature Bank from $472.00 to $309.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Signature Bank from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Signature Bank from $377.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Signature Bank from $460.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Signature Bank from $352.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.85.

Shares of Signature Bank stock opened at $188.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $198.18 and a 200 day moving average of $271.45. Signature Bank has a 12 month low of $165.36 and a 12 month high of $374.76. The firm has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $5.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.99. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 43.29%. The company had revenue of $607.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 22.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is presently 13.11%.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

