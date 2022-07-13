Azuki Hits Market Capitalization of $119,140.36 (AZUKI)

Azuki (AZUKI) traded down 8.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 13th. Azuki has a total market cap of $119,140.36 and $31.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Azuki has traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar. One Azuki coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0106 or 0.00000054 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Azuki

Azuki’s total supply is 11,310,690 coins and its circulating supply is 11,284,984 coins. Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Azuki is dokidoki.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

Azuki Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azuki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Azuki should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Azuki using one of the exchanges listed above.

