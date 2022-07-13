AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.37 EPS

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AZZ had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $314.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. AZZ’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. AZZ updated its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NYSE AZZ traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $39.83. The company had a trading volume of 464 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,139. AZZ has a 12-month low of $39.30 and a 12-month high of $58.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $985.12 million, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.29.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 18th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.24%.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th.
About AZZ (Get Rating)
AZZ Inc offers galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings.
