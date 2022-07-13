AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.37 EPS

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AZZ had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $314.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. AZZ updated its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS.

Shares of AZZ traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.93. 265 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,139. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $987.59 million, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.15. AZZ has a twelve month low of $39.30 and a twelve month high of $58.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 18th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.24%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of AZZ by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in AZZ in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in AZZ during the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of AZZ during the 1st quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in AZZ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $365,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

AZZ Inc offers galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings.

