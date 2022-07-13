B. Riley Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) – B. Riley decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report released on Thursday, July 7th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.13 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.16. The consensus estimate for Warrior Met Coal’s current full-year earnings is $10.38 per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HCC. Clarkson Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Shares of NYSE:HCC opened at $28.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 5.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.80. Warrior Met Coal has a 52-week low of $15.90 and a 52-week high of $42.95.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $378.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.66 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 45.69% and a net margin of 26.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HCC. Progeny 3 Inc. increased its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 224,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,761,000 after acquiring an additional 64,939 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 73,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 4,014 shares during the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP bought a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $545,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,000. 90.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Brian M. Chopin sold 8,500 shares of Warrior Met Coal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $289,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,530. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is currently 3.90%.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

