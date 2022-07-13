B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYK) Declares $0.34 Quarterly Dividend

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3438 per share on Sunday, July 31st. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RILYK opened at $24.25 on Wednesday. B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 has a 1 year low of $23.66 and a 1 year high of $27.48.

