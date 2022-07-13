B. Riley Lowers Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Price Target to $60.00

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at B. Riley from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.52% from the company’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.26 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.67 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.65 EPS.

ZION has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.62.

NASDAQ ZION opened at $50.20 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.02. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.29. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $47.06 and a 12-month high of $75.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $694.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.11 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 14.53%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, April 29th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 0.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Scott A. Law sold 713 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $38,616.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,003.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP James R. Abbott purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.03 per share, with a total value of $570,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,443,663.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 111.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 243.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 909 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

