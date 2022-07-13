Badger DAO (BADGER) Price Down 0.5% This Week

Badger DAO (BADGER) traded up 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 13th. Badger DAO has a market cap of $39.31 million and approximately $3.60 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Badger DAO coin can now be bought for about $3.14 or 0.00015843 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Badger DAO has traded down 0.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Badger DAO Coin Profile

Badger DAO (CRYPTO:BADGER) is a coin. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,539,396 coins. Badger DAO’s official message board is badgerdao.medium.com . Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here . Badger DAO’s official website is app.badger.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating. “

Buying and Selling Badger DAO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Badger DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Badger DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

