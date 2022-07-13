Baillie Gifford & Co. Acquires 186,875 Shares of Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,086,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,875 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 1.60% of Expensify worth $19,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXFY. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expensify in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Expensify by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 3,748 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Expensify in the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Expensify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $732,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Expensify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $761,000. 49.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Expensify stock traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $17.95. 5,627 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,189. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.38 and its 200 day moving average is $21.61. Expensify, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.58 and a 52-week high of $51.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Expensify ( NASDAQ:EXFY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $40.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.47 million. On average, analysts expect that Expensify, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Expensify from $47.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Expensify from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Expensify from $44.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Expensify from $45.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Expensify in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Expensify has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.57.

In related news, CFO Ryan Schaffer sold 4,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $94,496.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,399 shares in the company, valued at $1,214,623.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

