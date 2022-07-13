Baillie Gifford & Co. Buys 3,400 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Newmont by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 13,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 143.1% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 199.6% during the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 11,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 7,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lattice Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $783,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,501,968.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $178,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 64,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,840,188.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,000 shares of company stock worth $3,657,300. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Newmont stock traded up $1.14 on Wednesday, hitting $59.08. The company had a trading volume of 361,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,074,405. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.34 and a 200-day moving average of $68.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.53. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $52.60 and a twelve month high of $86.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.31 and a beta of 0.43.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.02). Newmont had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 167.94%.

NEM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $79.52 price target on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Newmont from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Newmont has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.43.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

