Baillie Gifford & Co. Cuts Stock Position in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Baillie Gifford & Co. cut its holdings in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 165,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,879 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 0.05% of Bilibili worth $4,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc increased its stake in Bilibili by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 20,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in Bilibili by 192.5% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 219,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,180,000 after purchasing an additional 144,400 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Bilibili by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,170,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,304,000 after buying an additional 287,207 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili during the fourth quarter worth about $941,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bilibili by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 807,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,239,000 after buying an additional 51,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bilibili stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.66. 86,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,362,916. Bilibili Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.93 and a 1 year high of $116.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.04 and a 200-day moving average of $28.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 1.11.

Bilibili ( NASDAQ:BILI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.06). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 34.71% and a negative net margin of 39.78%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. Bilibili’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BILI shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Bilibili from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. CLSA lowered their price target on Bilibili from $33.40 to $25.30 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. KGI Securities downgraded Bilibili from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bilibili in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Bilibili from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.73.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

