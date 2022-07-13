Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN)

Baillie Gifford & Co. trimmed its position in Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN – Get Rating) by 39.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,082,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 693,235 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 0.29% of Uxin worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UXIN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Uxin during the 4th quarter valued at $18,082,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Uxin by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 655,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 98,274 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Uxin by 875.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 93,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new position in Uxin during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UXIN stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,972,662. Uxin Limited has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $4.10. The company has a market cap of $318.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.88.

Uxin Limited, an investment holding company, operates a used car e-commerce platform in China. It provides selection of used cars, evaluation of car condition, various car-related value-added products and services, and supporting services to online used car transactions under the Uxin Used Car brand; and operates Uxin Auction, an application that helps business buyers to source vehicles through online auctions.

