Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $15.26 Million Position in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Baillie Gifford & Co. cut its position in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 350,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,456 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 0.41% of Six Flags Entertainment worth $15,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 41,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 103,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,519,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Gary Mick bought 1,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.01 per share, for a total transaction of $27,010.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,491.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Rehan Jaffer bought 150,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.32 per share, with a total value of $4,248,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 9,350,000 shares in the company, valued at $264,792,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 553,325 shares of company stock worth $16,049,162. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.62. 68,343 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,892,468. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 1-year low of $19.91 and a 1-year high of $47.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 2.27.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.31. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 10.31% and a negative return on equity of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $138.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.12) EPS. Six Flags Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 68.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SIX. B. Riley lowered shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $46.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $52.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup lowered shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.80.

Six Flags Entertainment Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

