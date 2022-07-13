Baillie Gifford & Co. Increases Holdings in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,284 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,308,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,907 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Freshpet by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,164,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,477,000 after acquiring an additional 208,604 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Freshpet by 245.6% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,897,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,240 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in Freshpet by 67.8% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 897,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,134,000 after acquiring an additional 362,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Freshpet by 14.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 883,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,660,000 after acquiring an additional 108,928 shares during the last quarter.

Get Freshpet alerts:

FRPT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Freshpet to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen lowered their price target on Freshpet from $181.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Freshpet from $136.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen lowered their price target on Freshpet from $181.00 to $163.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Freshpet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $130.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.91.

Shares of FRPT stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.27. 19,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 757,848. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.27 and its 200-day moving average is $84.40. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.51 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Freshpet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.87 and a fifty-two week high of $163.40.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.04). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $132.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Freshpet news, EVP Stephen Weise sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $544,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Freshpet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.