Baillie Gifford & Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Bandwidth were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Bandwidth by 504.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 170,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,218,000 after purchasing an additional 142,100 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bandwidth by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 307,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,044,000 after acquiring an additional 102,825 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Bandwidth by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 28,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Bandwidth by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 11,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BAND. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Bandwidth from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $40.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Bandwidth from $86.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Bandwidth from $80.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.83.

In other Bandwidth news, COO Anthony Bartolo purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.88 per share, for a total transaction of $158,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,360. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders sold a total of 1,344 shares of company stock valued at $29,725 in the last 90 days. 5.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BAND traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,467. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of $440.63 million, a P/E ratio of -15.45 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.90. Bandwidth Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $136.75.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $131.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.79 million. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 1.61% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Bandwidth Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

