Baillie Gifford & Co. Lowers Stake in Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG)

Baillie Gifford & Co. reduced its stake in shares of Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,242,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,567 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 1.70% of Yatsen worth $5,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First National Trust Co bought a new position in Yatsen in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Yatsen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Yatsen by 114.2% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 203,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 108,323 shares during the period. Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd. acquired a new position in Yatsen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in Yatsen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. 79.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Yatsen stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.90. The company had a trading volume of 138,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,458,705. Yatsen Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $0.39 and a 12-month high of $9.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.87 and its 200-day moving average is $1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $868.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.26 and a beta of -5.95.
Yatsen Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, Pink Bear, Abby's Choice, GalÃnic, DR.WU, Eve Lom, and EANTiM brands in the People's Republic of China. It offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; and makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges.
