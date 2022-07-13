Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 26,994 Shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER)

Baillie Gifford & Co. reduced its stake in shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,372,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,994 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in EverQuote were worth $22,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of EverQuote during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,019,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of EverQuote by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 361,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,855,000 after acquiring an additional 11,634 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of EverQuote by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 201,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,531 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of EverQuote by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 201,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after acquiring an additional 41,783 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of EverQuote during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,774,000.

NASDAQ:EVER traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.69. The stock had a trading volume of 9,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,246. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.13. EverQuote, Inc. has a one year low of $7.34 and a one year high of $31.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 1.15.

EverQuote ( NASDAQ:EVER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.07. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 24.04%. The firm had revenue of $110.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.77 million. Research analysts predict that EverQuote, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

EVER has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of EverQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of EverQuote in a report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.88.

In other news, CTO David Brainard sold 5,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total transaction of $47,908.53. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 128,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,186.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,555 shares of company stock worth $73,559. Corporate insiders own 37.22% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

