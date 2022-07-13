Bank Hapoalim BM Reduces Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Bank Hapoalim BM lessened its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 616 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in General Electric were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 325.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other General Electric news, CEO H Lawrence Culp, Jr. purchased 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.53 per share, for a total transaction of $4,844,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 211,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,741,481.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,931,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,435,455.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 69,801 shares of company stock valued at $5,207,705. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GE. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on General Electric from $74.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on General Electric from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on General Electric from $113.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on General Electric from $107.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.57.

General Electric stock opened at $63.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.36 billion, a PE ratio of -13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.10 and its 200-day moving average is $85.75. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $59.93 and a fifty-two week high of $116.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.41%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6.99%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

