Bank Hapoalim BM Sells 388 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Bank Hapoalim BM decreased its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,048 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Boeing were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 4.1% during the first quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Boeing by 14.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,587 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 4.0% during the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Boeing by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,140 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,041,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network increased its position in Boeing by 11.8% in the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 5,034 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Boeing from $250.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Boeing from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Boeing from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a $263.00 target price on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.17.

NYSE:BA opened at $147.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.79 and a beta of 1.36. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $113.02 and a 52-week high of $241.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $134.19 and a 200 day moving average of $173.45.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The company had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.53) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

