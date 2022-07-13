Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Reaches New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $47.00 to $40.00. The stock traded as low as $30.40 and last traded at $30.58, with a volume of 694882 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.36.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on BAC. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Bank of America from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.39.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RDA Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 22.5% in the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 17,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 3,269 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 6.7% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 189,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,805,000 after buying an additional 11,847 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 33.0% in the first quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 12,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 3,148 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.1% during the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 71,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,935,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 17.5% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 83,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after acquiring an additional 12,469 shares in the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 24.00%.
Bank of America Company Profile (NYSE:BAC)
Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.
