Bank of East Asia (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.36

Shares of The Bank of East Asia, Limited (OTCMKTS:BKEAY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.36 and last traded at $1.36, with a volume of 750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.38.
Separately, HSBC cut shares of Bank of East Asia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
The Bank of East Asia, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services. Its personal banking services include corporate, individual, savings, current, time deposit, and supreme accounts; and fixed and call deposits, foreign currency deposits, MAS services, and auto-payroll products, as well as safe deposit boxes and remittance services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bank of East Asia (BKEAY)
- 3M (NYSE: MMM) Is Now A Good Time To Buy 3M After Downgrades?
- Apple’s Global Smartphone Market Share Increases by 20%, Should You Consider The Stock?
- Greenbrier’s Profits Decline, As Stagflation Takes Hold
- Should These Two Airlines Be In Your Portfolio?
- Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL): This Dividend Growth Stock Deserves Your Attention
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of East Asia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of East Asia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.