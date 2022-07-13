Bank of East Asia (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.36

Shares of The Bank of East Asia, Limited (OTCMKTS:BKEAY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.36 and last traded at $1.36, with a volume of 750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.38.

Separately, HSBC cut shares of Bank of East Asia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

The Bank of East Asia, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services. Its personal banking services include corporate, individual, savings, current, time deposit, and supreme accounts; and fixed and call deposits, foreign currency deposits, MAS services, and auto-payroll products, as well as safe deposit boxes and remittance services.

