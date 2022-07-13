Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share on Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

Bank OZK has increased its dividend payment by an average of 12.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 27 consecutive years. Bank OZK has a dividend payout ratio of 28.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Bank OZK to earn $4.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.6%.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

NASDAQ:OZK opened at $37.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.63 and its 200-day moving average is $42.88. Bank OZK has a 1-year low of $34.79 and a 1-year high of $51.39.

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $280.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.45 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 47.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

OZK has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Bank OZK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Bank OZK from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James lowered Bank OZK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank OZK in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Bank OZK from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OZK. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank OZK by 94.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Bank OZK by 56.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Bank OZK by 48.8% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bank OZK (Get Rating)

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.