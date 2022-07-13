Barclays Analysts Give Airbus (EPA:AIR) a €155.00 Price Target

Airbus (EPA:AIR – Get Rating) received a €155.00 ($155.00) target price from equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 54.29% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AIR. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €182.00 ($182.00) price objective on Airbus in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €180.00 ($180.00) price target on shares of Airbus in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €142.00 ($142.00) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research report on Monday. UBS Group set a €139.00 ($139.00) target price on shares of Airbus in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($150.00) target price on shares of Airbus in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th.

Shares of AIR traded up €3.75 ($3.75) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €100.46 ($100.46). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,877,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310,000. The business has a fifty day moving average of €101.65 and a 200 day moving average of €107.09. Airbus has a 1 year low of €68.28 ($68.28) and a 1 year high of €99.97 ($99.97).

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

