Barclays Lowers Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Price Target to $630.00

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Barclays from $675.00 to $630.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.66% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $653.54.

NYSE:TMO opened at $530.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $207.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.82. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a one year low of $497.83 and a one year high of $672.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $541.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $565.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 18.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 22.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.60, for a total transaction of $5,456,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,048,308.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total value of $108,872.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,931.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,561 shares of company stock valued at $23,557,413. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 1,031 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 31,304 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,886,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 78,428 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,329,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 10,035 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,696,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

