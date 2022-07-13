Barclays Trims Relx (NYSE:RELX) Target Price to GBX 2,600

Relx (NYSE:RELXGet Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 2,605 ($30.98) to GBX 2,600 ($30.92) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

RELX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 2,600 ($30.92) to GBX 2,650 ($31.52) in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Relx in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,660.00.

Shares of NYSE:RELX traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,013,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,437. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.63. Relx has a fifty-two week low of $24.81 and a fifty-two week high of $32.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Relx by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Relx by 3.3% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in Relx by 10.0% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Relx by 4.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Relx by 4.6% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. 13.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Relx Company Profile (Get Rating)

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

