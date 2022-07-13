Barnwell Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.35. Barnwell Industries shares last traded at $2.34, with a volume of 14,052 shares changing hands.
The firm has a market cap of $22.80 million, a PE ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.60.
Barnwell Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The energy company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a return on equity of 244.31% and a net margin of 34.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.68 million for the quarter.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Barnwell Industries by 15.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 637,622 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 83,286 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barnwell Industries by 145.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 40,745 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 24,118 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Barnwell Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. 8.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Barnwell Industries Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN)
Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The company acquires and develops crude and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta; and invests in land interests in Hawaii.
