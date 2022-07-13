Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $70.64

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $70.64 and traded as high as $75.19. Barrett Business Services shares last traded at $73.90, with a volume of 19,343 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Barrett Business Services from $85.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered Barrett Business Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Barrett Business Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Sidoti reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.33.

Get Barrett Business Services alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $540.14 million, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.67.

Barrett Business Services ( NASDAQ:BBSI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.67. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.28%.

In related news, CEO Gary Kramer acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.13 per share, for a total transaction of $70,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,416,048.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 564,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,735,000 after acquiring an additional 27,181 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Barrett Business Services by 7.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 487,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,744,000 after purchasing an additional 33,598 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Barrett Business Services by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 254,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,574,000 after purchasing an additional 17,478 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Barrett Business Services by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 253,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,614,000 after purchasing an additional 4,364 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Barrett Business Services by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 249,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,262,000 after purchasing an additional 9,953 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

About Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI)

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barrett Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrett Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.