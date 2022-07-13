Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Acquires 1,079 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,504 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Intel were worth $967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INTC. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Intel by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,737 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Capital One Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Intel by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 15,773 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its position in Intel by 1.8% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 12,353 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,917 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INTC traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.87. 918,612 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,752,374. The company has a market cap of $150.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.67. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $35.54 and a 52-week high of $57.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.06.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 24.25%.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,758.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on INTC. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $35.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.52.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

