Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Buys 165 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,548 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Walmart were worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $286,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 30.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WMT. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $134.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.74.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total transaction of $1,499,012.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,536,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,261,928.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,904,072 over the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $125.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,612,302. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $128.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.82. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $342.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

