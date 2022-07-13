Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Buys 551 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,369 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Blue Square Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Red Wave Investments LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 984 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 3,479 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,236 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,940,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $252.47. The stock had a trading volume of 24,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,711,353. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $271.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.66. The company has a market cap of $186.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.55.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.29%.

MCD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $273.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $278.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.61.

McDonald’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.