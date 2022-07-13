Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Has $2.10 Million Holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,245 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $2,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RDVY. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 372.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Element Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDVY traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.96. The stock had a trading volume of 26,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,629,231. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.44. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $39.87 and a twelve month high of $53.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $0.222 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is an increase from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.

