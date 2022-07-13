Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Purchases 1,936 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,596 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the period. General Electric comprises approximately 0.7% of Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in General Electric were worth $2,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in General Electric by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 53,968,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,098,427,000 after acquiring an additional 15,251,142 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $698,826,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in General Electric by 144.2% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,766,164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $450,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814,259 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,033,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,042,334,000 after acquiring an additional 852,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $77,968,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.16. 77,061 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,788,199. General Electric has a 52 week low of $59.93 and a 52 week high of $116.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $68.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.75.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -6.99%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on General Electric from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on General Electric from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on General Electric from $108.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on General Electric from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.57.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 1,200 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.65 per share, for a total transaction of $93,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,966.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John S. Slattery acquired 3,601 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $270,075.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,075. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 69,801 shares of company stock valued at $5,207,705. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.