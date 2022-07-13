Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Purchases 376 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 295.5% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In related news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,950. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 12,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NEE traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $80.30. The company had a trading volume of 156,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,689,092. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.22 and a 52-week high of $93.73. The firm has a market cap of $157.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.76.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 229.73%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. TheStreet cut NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.86.

NextEra Energy Profile (Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.