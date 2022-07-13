Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Purchases 7,101 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 136.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,319 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,101 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.75.

NYSE PM traded down $2.38 on Wednesday, reaching $91.42. 69,864 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,858,883. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $85.64 and a one year high of $112.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.55.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.97% and a negative return on equity of 110.49%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.51%.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

