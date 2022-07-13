Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Sells 1,758 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lessened its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,758 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Coast Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 26,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC grew its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 21,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC grew its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 131,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 36,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 94,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,070,026. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.48. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $20.13 and a 12 month high of $22.25.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.