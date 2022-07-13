BayWa Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BYW6) Stock Price Up 0.3%

BayWa Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BYW6 – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as €39.65 ($39.65) and last traded at €39.50 ($39.50). 22,482 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 26,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at €39.40 ($39.40).
The firm has a market cap of $48.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €44.92 and its 200-day moving average price is €41.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.87, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.38.
About BayWa Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BYW6)
