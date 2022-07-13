BCS Wealth Management Acquires 728 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

BCS Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 1.1% of BCS Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. William Allan LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $284.94. 3,735,259 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,782,048. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $269.28 and a twelve month high of $408.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $293.76 and a 200-day moving average of $332.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.527 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

